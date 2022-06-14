Doctors at Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada, successfully treated Rare presentation of Ruptured aneurysm

Vijayawada, 14th June 2022: Doctors at Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada, successfully treated a patient with Ruptured Aneurysm.An elderly female patient Mrs. Subbamma (Name Change) from Eluru, West Godaveri dist, came to Kamineni Hospitals,Vijayawada with history of headache and double vision.

Neurological examination revealed right eye movements are restricted. She was diagnosed with isolated right abducens nerve palsy. Following MRI of the brain with Angio of neck and intracranial vessels, the doctors found aneurysm in the right side internal carotid artery in the cavernous sinus, was compressing the Abudecens nerve on the Right side.

“She underwent DSA (Digital Subtraction Angiography) by our Neuro Interventional team and which revealed Ruptured Aneurysm. She underwent,coiling procedure for the aneurysm with the help of our best neuro team,” said Dr. Puttiboyina Penchala Sudheer, Senior Neurologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada. He further added that,this type of Aneurysm in the cavernous sinus is rare,accounting for only 1-2% of internal carotid artery aneurysms. She was successfully treated by Kamineni Hospital’s neurology team and she was discharged from the hospital after 3 days of observation.

Dr. Naveen Kumar Venigalla, COO & Senior Neurologist, Dr. Puttiboyina Penchala Sudheer, Senior Neurologist, Neuro Intervention team, and Nursing team participated in the procedure.