Doctors Take to Road on Bikes, Jeeps to Create Awareness About Cardiac Health

Bengaluru Oct 3, 2022: A group of cardiologists, neurologists, nephrologists and other doctors from Sagar Hospitals took to the road as a part of a unique Bikeathon on Sunday, Oct 2 to create awareness about heart health on the occasion of World Heart day.

The Bikeathon organised in association with Harley Davidson, Mudstar Jeep & Traffic Warden Org. saw 45 high-end bikes and 20 Jeeps with medicos riding them with pillion riders holding informational placards about heart health.

“Take care of your heart and your heart will take care of you” read one placard. Banners with messages like “Vegetables are the savior of your heart” and “Rest a little more, run an extra mile to save your heart” were also being carried to create awareness amongst the public.

The Bikeathon was flagged off from Sagar Hospitals, Banashankari at 7 am by Member of Lok Sabha, Mr Tejaswi Surya along with popular Kannada actor Mukhyamantri Chandru. The Bikeathon followed a prescribed route that covered Kadirenehalli underpass-> Devagowda petrol bunk flyover->Ittamadu signal-> u turn under Hosakerehalli flyover-> kamakhya signal-> u turn at Sarakki signal.

The Bikeathon finally culminated at around 8 am outside the hospital where a talk was organised on emergency measures to be taken in case of a serious cardiac condition or a heart attack. Healthcare professionals also shared their knowledge and provided tools that one needs to live longer, healthier lives. Also, at the heart health stall, the hospital distributed the information leaflets prepared by the Cardiology Department.

Created by World Heart Federation, World Heart Day is a global campaign where individuals, communities and governments participate in activities to create an awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD) including heart disease and stroke, which is one of the leading causes of death every year. On this World Heart Day, we are celebrating good heart health, highlighting actions that individuals can take to prevent and control Cardiovascular diseases. This year’s theme is “Use Heart for Every Heart.

Speaking about the event, Ms. Ishiqa Multani, President, Sagar Group of Hospitals said, “World Heart Day is one day that insists us to reflect upon our heart health, the choices we make, for the next 364 days of the year. Our overall well-being is extremely important for us and our loved ones. So let’s take charge of our and our family’s well-being NOW. We at Sagar hospitals are committed towards building healthier communities by engaging with people around us, by providing them quality healthcare which is affordable and accessible.”

Addressing the gathering, Dr. K.S. Kishore, Sr. Consultant Cardiologist, Sagar Hospitals, said, “The main objective on this day is to create maximum cardiac awareness, which will help us to lower the cardiac incidences. Our team of specialists at the Cardiac Department remain totally committed to offering patients effective evidence-based structured programmes to prevent and treat cardiac issues.”

The audience included a mix of people from all over Bangalore. As heart health gets more and more traction in the country, Sagar Hospitals wishes to provide a holistic environment to its patients by continuously creating awareness about heart health, and treating people with the best state-of-the-art technologies and techniques for better outcomes.