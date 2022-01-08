Donato A. Antonecchia Promoted to Senior Director of Supply Chain for New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is excited to announce the promotion of Donato A. Antonecchia, Director of Supply Chain, to Senior Director of Supply Chain.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have such a strong bench of talented leaders like Donato, who has delivered outstanding results with every challenge he’s taken on over the past seven years,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO. “And we are truly excited for him as he takes on his next career challenge.

“Antonecchia will maximize pharmaceutical and supply efficiency and minimize costs, day to day practice-wide pharmaceutical management, as well as onboarding and guiding the nursing team to increase pharmaceutical and supply chain performance.

“Antonecchia has been an instrumental leader in the supply chain transformation throughout his tenure with the company. He began his career with NYCBS in 2014, previously serving as Inventory Associate, Pharmacy Tech, Inventory Supervisor, and Director of Supply Chain.

“This promotion is significant to me considering how much effort I’ve put forth this past year to grow our pharmaceutical and medical supply chain operation,” Antonechia said. “My future goals include working towards my Master of Business Administration degree and role of chief officer.”