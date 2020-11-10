Dos and Don’ts – during Diwali

By Dr Muralidhar Ramappa Senior Cornea Consultant, L V Prasad Eye Institute

Diwali is the festival of lights and sound. Every child must be supervised by an adult when lighting firecrackers. If you intend to burst firecrackers this Diwali, please pay attention to these tips.

Dos

Buy fireworks only from authorized manufacturers. Dry them in the sun for 2 days.

Store them in cardboard boxes out of the reach of children and away from inflammable material such as a gas cylinder or oil can.

Never leave children alone while playing with firecrackers.

Only one person should light a firecracker at a time; others should watch from a safe distance.

Light crackers in an open area.

Always use a long candle or phuljhari for lighting crackers.

Keep two buckets of water handy. In the case of burns, pour lots of water on the affected area.

For major burns, after putting out the fire, wrap the victim in a clean bedsheet and rush to a hospital.

Always use a protective shatterproof googles while bursting firecrackers

Don’ts