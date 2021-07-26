Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital Launches Eye Connect, Free Online Consultations

Hyderabad: Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, one of India’s largest networks of eyecare centers, has launched Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Connect, a free online consultation platform, making its specialists available for advice on eye conditions, second opinion, and follow-ups for patients across the country. The free consultation will be available till August 15, 2021.

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Connect comes as a boon for patients seeking quality eye care from the comfort of their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients can call (8879129186) or visit https://www.dragarwal.com to book an online consultation with specialists. For online consultation, there is no need to download any app. A computer or mobile phone with a good internet connection and camera is sufficient.

Commenting about Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Connect, Dr. Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, said that the hospital has lined up its team of senior doctors for the online consultation.

Dr. Agarwal said that it is important for the patients and the public to take extra care of their vision health and seek medical intervention without delay, as COVID-19 and the lifestyle changes – especially the increase in screen time, during the lockdown could harm eye health. COVID-19 infection may lead to the onset of eye conditions such as conjunctivitis, uveitis, artery and vein occlusions, and optic neuritis.

Citing an internal study conducted in 2020, Dr. Agarwal said that the delay in seeking medical interventions during the first wave of the pandemic – due to lockdown restrictions or fear of infection risks, had severely deteriorated the eye conditions of many patients. Hence, without ignoring any eye issue, patients should seek medical intervention at the earliest.

Dr. Agarwal said that the cases of matured cataracts surged from 10% of the total cataract cases in the last quarter of 2019 to over 50% during the same period in 2020. The cases of digital eye strain and dry eyes have also seen a significant rise as a result of excessive exposure to light-emitting digital screens as people adapted to work-from-home and study-from-home scenarios.

Dr. Agarwal urged the public to seek medical care even for minor eye conditions. “No health problem is small enough to be ignored. Telemedicine and online consultations are great options to get the right advice and treatment in many cases. Sometimes a direct visit to the hospital cannot be avoided. In such cases, people should choose an eye hospital where all safety precautions are being implemented and make visits while strictly following the COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, and social distancing,” he cautioned.

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Connect can be used by people who seek preliminary eye checkups, second opinions, and follow-ups of eye treatments to keep themselves away from severe eye issues.