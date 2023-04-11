Dr Charu Dutt Arora named as Rising Star- Healthcare Changemaker Award 2023

HEAL Foundation in association with FINN SPAG and Elets Technomedia organised the Healthcare Changemakers Conclave 2023 on 2nd April at India Habitat Center. The conclave was supported by the Govt of India as a part of World Health Day which is observed on 7th april every day.

The conclave was concluded with recognising 45 changemaker awards, conferred upon leading doctors, journalists, and NGOs whose contribution to the field of the healthcare landscape in India has been exceptional.

The awards were presented by Smt Meenakshi Lekhi (Minister of State, External Affairs and Culture, Govt of India) and Sh Sanjay Singh (Special Commissioner, Delhi Police).