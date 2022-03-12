Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals became the first Indian to receive the “Distinguished Educator” Award from World’s topmost Gastroenterology Association

Hyderabad, India/Bethesda, Maryland, USA – 12th March: Founded in 1897, the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) with more than 16,000 members from around the globe involved in advancement of gastroenterology, is world’s most reputed scientific body for Digestive Diseases. Every year, AGA acknowledges eminent scientists and clinicians across the world for their outstanding contributions and achievements in gastroenterology and hepatology as part of the annual recognition prizes. This year, Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, became the first clinician scientist from an Indian Hospital to get the “Distinguished Educator” award from AGA, a testament of Dr. Reddy’s lifelong career in endoscopic education in India as well as in underserved communities throughout the world.

Under Dr. Reddy’s leadership, the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals are now a global hub for endoscopy training and research in digestive diseases.

“Since the inception of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, one of our primary objectives was to educate young doctors and enable them with proper training so that eventually patients will benefit. Over the last three decades, we have trained over 1000 gastroenterologists coming from various parts of the world in advanced endoscopy procedures ensuring that they translate the knowledge gained into better patient care. This award from AGA is humbling and encourages me to take up more such educational and academic initiatives especially in developing and low-income countries,” Dr. Reddy said after receiving the award.

This award is also an acknowledgment for the scientific education temperament in India as this is the first time a doctor from an Indian hospital has been selected for this esteemed award.

AGA, which publishes world’s highest rated digestive diseases journal “Gastroenterology,” will felicitate Dr. Reddy for the said award at the Digestive Disease Week conference to be held at San Diego, California, USA from May 21 – 24.