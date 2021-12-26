Dr. Gayatri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals welcomes PM Modi’s announcement on vaccination for children above 15 years

December 26, 2021 Neel Achary Health 0
Dr. Gayatri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Saturday announced vaccination for children above 15 years and booster dose for frontline workers.

By Dr. Gayatri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals

“We welcome the announcement by the H’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination shots to children aged 15-18 and booster shots for frontline workers and people above 60 years of age with comorbidities. We hope to get the vaccines approved which are presently under trial for children age group of 3+. In view of the emergence and fast spread of the Omicron version of the coronavirus, this proactive move by the government will help curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. We urge everyone eligible in the country to step forward and take these shots and protect themselves, their families and society at large from Covid-19. Together, let us make it happen.”

