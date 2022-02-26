Dr KK’s Heart Care Foundation of India – a ray of hope for heart patients in need of intervention but unable to afford treatment

26.2.22 (New Delhi): The Heart Care Foundation of India, a leading National Non-for-profit Organization aimed at making India a healthier and disease-free nation today celebrated the success of its flagship project the Heart Care Foundation Fund. Over 320 lives have been saved so far through the support of leading hospitals – National Heart Institute and Medanta – the Medicity.

The key donors for the fund include the Malik family who has supported the initiative in memory of their son Mr Sameer Malik, Sanghi Medical Centre, the Shanthi Devi Foundation, and Magic an initiative by 16-year-old Mr Vidur Sanghi.

The Heart Care Foundation Fund was started by Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal with the aim of assisting heart patients belonging to economically weaker sections of society in getting affordable and quality treatment. The founding philosophy of the Fund is “no person should die of a heart disease just because he/she cannot afford treatment”. Dr KK Aggarwal always said, “Jiska Koi Nahi, Uska Heart Care Foundation Fund hai”.

Children and adolescents who had undergone heart surgeries, sponsored by the Fund, were invited to the event that took place at Asiad Games Village, New Delhi. Over 100 beneficiaries of the fund and their families gathered for their annual check-ups and interaction with doctors. The health check-up was done free of cost. However, the day was not just about health check-ups. There were fun activities for the children like magic and puppet show to keep them engaged and entertained.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Veena Aggarwal & Naina Aggarwal Ahuja, Trustees, Dr KK’s Heart Care Foundation of India said, “It is indeed heart-warming to see the young children whose lives have been saved and impacted through the project that was so close to Dr KK Aggarwal’s heart. As a family and as trustees of the NGO, we continue to carry forward his mission of ensuring no life is lost just because of the financial status of a family. Anyone in need of cardiac interventions can approach the Heart Care Foundation Fund from any part of the country and we will do all that we can to help them get treatment. The fund helpline number is 9971994510 and email id is emedinews@gmail.com.”

Dr KD Prasad, Vice President, Asiad Village Society and Dr Ravi Bhutani, Secretary, Asiad Village Society were the Guests of Honor. Other dignitaries present included Dr KK Kalra, Dr Anil Kumar, Dr Renu Aggarwal, Mrs Geeta Anand, Dr Indu Ahuja, Mr DK Gupta, Mrs Aruna Tyagi, Mr Saurabh Aggarwal, who are all closely associated with the NGO.

Hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training was also provided to all visitors by Dr KK Kalra, ex CEO NABH and Mr Saurabh Aggarwal, Trustee, HCFI. An easy to learn and easy to do technique, hands-only CPR does not require mouth-to-mouth breathing unless the victim has died due to drowning or is a small child. Laughter yoga was conducted by Dr Indu Ahuja.

The visitors were updated about some of the recent activities undertaken by Dr KK’s Heart Care Foundation of India, which include a health camp in Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh where over 1000 patients were screened for health issues, tree plantation drive of medicinal plants in 100+ Indian villages, a CPR and first aid training camp across corporates and the continuation of their free online COVID and general OPD on zoom (ID 84290921517) for anyone in need of medical consultation.