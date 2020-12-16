Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital: Effects of COVID-19 on Kidney Transplant

COVID-19 is an enduring disease associated with high mortality and mobility among kidney patients. The pandemic bought a radical change in our lives by proposing a medical emergency. The virus holds the capacity to ruin a person emotionally, mentally, and physically. The dangers are possessed in front of both doctors belonging to different departments and patients. Constant questions are upraised by the people before visiting the hospital regarding safety and protection from the virus. In order to provide an absolute solution, hospitals dispense telemedicine services.

But for a patient with the end-stage renal disorder, it is detrimental for them to stop themselves from visiting the hospital as lockdown resulted in a significant reduction in the number of kidney transplant cases. Ignoring the symptoms or just avoiding the situation, to prevent yourself from getting in contact with the virus can prove to be detestable. However, for stabilizing the situation dialysis frequency has seen a severe increase. Patients with comorbidities like kidney disorder and COVID-19 are at high risk of fatality.

Kidney transplant patients need to be on immunosuppressant while for patients with COVID-19 immunity boosting pills are a must. In this double whammy scenario, a serious situation drastically affecting the life of a recipient is exhibited. In various studies, it has been found that the COVID-19 virus has resulted in frequent kidney involvement and some patients also develop Proteinuria (protein in urine). Due to the pandemic, kidney abnormalities grew twice in comparison to the past years, as a result of patients not being able to follow up with their doctor, and so delayed investigations. Meanwhile, the patients who are not diagnosed with AKI (Acute Kidney Injury) should get themselves monitored for proteinuria and hematuria.

Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai is an approved hospital for renal transplantation by the Government of Maharashtra. The patients are kept with utmost care and compassion at the hospital while ensuring clear segregation from COVID-19 ward. The hospital ensures that no challenge is posed to the patients regarding safety from the deadly virus as both the ward and doctors are kept clearly segregated. Hospital follows the strict protocol regarding the virus and for indisposed patients, telemedicine services are provided. With these measures instituted the hospital was able to manage complicated cases with established and evidence-based therapeutic regimens.

The hospital was invited on 4th November 2020 by Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra for the valuable contribution of the hospital in treating the COVID-19 patients. Dr. Sujit Chatterjee, CEO, Hiranandani Hospital accepted the felicitation on behalf of the hospital and received the ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ from the Hon’ble Governor. Over 7500 patients have attended at the ‘fever clinic ‘and the hospital still has, arguably, the highest number of dedicated beds, for COVID 19, amongst private hospitals dedicated to Corona positive patients. Dr Sujit Chatterjee mentioned that he stands with the government at the time of crisis.