Dr. Sadiqa Stelzner, M.D., FACS is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as a Top 100 Doctor in the Field of Ophthalmology

Dr. Sadiqa Stelzner, M.D., FACS, is a board-certified ophthalmologist with Santa Monica Eye Medical Group, Santa Monica, California. As an educator and a leader in innovative eye surgical techniques and laser surgeries, Dr. Stelzner is the Chief Physician at the Santa Monica Eye Group. She specializes in cataract, refractive laser, esthetic, and eyelid surgeries. Dr. Stelzner earned her undergraduate degree in Biochemistry and a graduate degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology at UCLA. Then, she completed her medical degree at Boston University. Subsequently, she concluded her ophthalmology residency at the University of Washington in Seattle and worked with Dr. David McIntyre at an internationally renowned private practice. In addition, Dr. Stelzner completed executive management training at the Yale School of Management. Her vast knowledge, extensive experience, and compassion for her patients have made her one of the top ophthalmologists in the country. In addition to her practice, Dr. Stelzner is Chief of Ophthalmology at the Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center and Orthopedic Hospital. She is also an Associate Clinical Professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine/Jules Stein Eye Institute, where she attends the UCLA Ophthalmology residents. Additionally, Dr. Stelzner is the benefactor of several UCLA undergraduate and graduate scholarships. She is a staff surgeon at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, Cedars-Sinai Surgery Center of the Pacific, and Specialty Surgical Center of Beverly Hills, California.

As a result of her extensive knowledge and experience, Dr. Stelzner often researches, teaches, and publishes many peer-reviewed articles in respected scientific journals. Notably, she received an invitation to Milan, Italy, to perform scientific research on a grant from the Italian Council of Science. Later, Dr. Stelzner completed a research fellowship at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the Harvard Medical School/Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She is a sought-after speaker at national ophthalmology conventions and internationally, including a recent trip to speak at several hospitals in Japan. Twice every year, she has taught cataract surgery courses to ophthalmology residents from UCLA, USC, UCI, UCSD, and Loma Linda. Charitable by nature, Dr. Stelzner often gives back to her local and global communities. She is a regular volunteer at local high schools, providing eye care to students and their families. Dr. Stelzner has even traveled as part of a humanitarian team to Mexico and El Salvador, performed sight-restoring surgeries, and taught local eye physicians her safe and innovative eye surgery techniques. She has also traveled to Japan to share her world-renowned surgical techniques. Dr. Stelzner holds active memberships with various associations, such as the American Academy of Ophthalmology, American College of Surgeons, American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, American Medical Association, California Medical Association, and the American Society of Anti-Aging. As an award-winning ophthalmologist, she has received Doctors’ Choice Award, Super Doctor voted by the medical peers of Los Angeles Magazine and Los Angeles Times, Best Teaching Award from the Jules Stein Eye Institute/UCLA, and Voted Patients’ Choice on Vital and Hotwire.com. Avocationally, she enjoys traveling, hiking, yoga, and cooking.