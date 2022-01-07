Dr Satish Adiga, Professor at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal receives ICMR National Award

He was recognised for his outstanding contribution to the field of In vitro fertilization (IVF).

Bengaluru, 7th January 2022: Dr. Satish Adiga, Professor in Clinical Embryology at Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, is selected by the Indian Council of Medical Research for its National Award for the year 2020. Dr. Adiga also heads the fertility program at KMC Manipal.

According to a release issued by ICMR on its website, Prof Adiga will receive Dr. Subhas Mukherjee Award from ICMR in recognition for his outstanding contribution to the field of In vitro fertilization (IVF). Dr Subhas Mukherjee is the creator of India’s first IVF baby and ICMR has instituted the award in his name to recognize the outstanding contribution of IVF experts in the country.

Speaking about Dr. Adiga’s win Dr. H.S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education said “This is an extremely proud moment for us. Dr. Adiga’s contribution to the field of IVF has been truly outstanding. He has contributed significantly to both clinical IVF and fertility research thereby enhancing the country’s visibility in this specialised area. The recognition given by ICMR to Dr Adiga is truly well deserved.”

Dr Sharath Rao, Dean, KMC Manipal, also spoke about Dr Adiga’s recognition saying “Dr Adiga has played a key role in the field of fertility and IVF. Through his work in IVF, he has helped numerous people fulfill their dream of parenthood. We at KMC are extremely delighted by his selection for the national award by ICMR”

