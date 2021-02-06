EI Metropolis launches 5,200 sq. ft. new laboratory in Kochi...

Kochi: Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., India’s leading diagnostic service provider, announced the launch of a new laboratory in Kochi, Kerala. The 5,200 sq. ft. laboratory has the capability to conduct more than 30,000 sample testing per month including pathology tests ranging from basic pathology tests to high-end molecular diagnostic tests. The lab was inaugurated by Dr. T.V. Ravi, President, Indian Medical Association, Kochi.

With 6,356 new cases detected in the state as on 3rd February 2021, Kerala is witnessing a resurgence in the COVID-19 cases with the UK virus variant also being detected in the state. Witnessing the rising need and demand to address the testing needs in the state, Metropolis Healthcare has further expanded its capabilities within the state, by launching this second bigger laboratory in Kochi.

Mr. Vijender Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited said, “The state of Kerala has shown immense resilience in the past against COVID-19, through a well-rounded approach to tackling the pandemic. Besides helping the state in its battle against the virus, the new centre in Kochi will also provide the citizens of Kerala access to a comprehensive range of 4000+ tests & panels with the help of a highly skilled team present at the centre. We also have a strong home service team to cater to the needs of our customers.”

Dr. Ramesh Kumar, Chief of Laboratory, Metropolis Kerala said “The additional facility will help in a faster turnaround time and enhance the customer experience manifold along with the 100-plus network centres that we have in the state of Kerala. We are also equipped and approved to conduct COVID 19 testing through RT PCR and TrueNat and we will continue to serve the testing needs of patients.”

The new laboratory has the capability of conducting 30,000 tests per month. Metropolis Healthcare’s expansion in Kerala also comes close to the recent announcement made to acquire a leading laboratory to strengthen its position in South India. It is also in line with its strategy to grow, gain market share and increase B2C revenues in focus cities in India.

The new EI Metropolis Lab is located at Pipeline junction, Service road, Near Spices Board, ByPass, Palarivattom, Cochin – 682025 and one can get in touch with the team on 0484 4000123/24.