Eka Care Facilitates Slot Bookings for Booster Shots

Bengaluru, January 12, 2022: Eka Care, a connected healthcare platform is now enabling the citizens to book Booster dose shots which are being offered to all eligible. The process to book the vaccination slot is easy and can be completed in 3 simple steps.

x

Mr. Vikalp Sahni, CEO and Founder Eka Care, said, “Alongside the government portal, the online appointment of those eligible for a booster dose can be booked on Eka Care. There is no need for users to register again for booking their precautionary does. The option is available on Eka Care website and soon be available on Eka Care app”

Eka Care was founded last year around the same time and since then, more than 8 million users have used CoWin services on Eka Care platform, which has enabled the downloads of approximately 15 Million certificates using eka app, website and WhatsApp interface. We have touched more than 576 districts in India.

Also, Eka Care is the first private healthcare platform authorised to enable citizens of India to create their Health ID under Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDM). The creation of Health IDs will standardize the process of identifying an individual across healthcare providers. The aim is to ensure that the medical records which get created are issued to the right individual or get accessed by health information users through the individual’s appropriate consent. In order to issue a Health ID to an individual, Eka Care will require basic demography and contact details and pass it on to the ABDM system. The ID will be used for uniquely identifying persons, authenticating them and maintaining their own and family’s health records across multiple systems and stakeholders.

Founded in December 2020, Eka Care intends to build a digitally-enabled and connected healthcare ecosystem between doctors and patients for better health outcomes.

The platform which is available in 12 languages enables every Indian family to create multiple health profiles, store health records such as vaccination charts for kids, developmental milestones, prescriptions, lab reports, scans. Eka Care, which already has over 1.2 million downloads, allows users to share records with healthcare providers. Symptoms Checker, a unique feature, enables doctors to efficiently and effectively diagnose underlying medical conditions while enhancing reporting capabilities for patients.

For the healthcare providers, Eka Care is building a secured full-stack platform to facilitate better tracking and reporting of outcomes for both doctors as well as patients. The platform offers features like appointment management, hassle-free communication between doctor and patients, AI-driven digital prescriptions that reduce errors and improve the quality of prescriptions, integrated payments and high-end in-clinic and telemedicine Solutions. From giving doctors understanding of their data through analytics to communicating with patients regularly, Eka Care has it all.