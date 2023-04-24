Eka Care Health App Brings Heart Rate Monitoring and Medical Record Management to Your Fingertips

India, April 24, 2023: No smartwatch? No problem! Monitor your heart rate from the comfort of your home. Eka Care, a pioneering health technology company, showcases how its groundbreaking health app allows Indians to easily track their heart rate and manage medical records without investing in costly wearables.

Sometimes, it’s hard to find your medical papers and prescriptions when you need them. With the Eka Care app, you can store all your records and get a smart health report. The app can evaluate 400+ vitals such as fasting blood glucose, cholesterol, and vitamin D, displaying their trend chart over the years based on your lab reports.

Eka Care’s app uses a special technology called photoplethysmography (PPG) to measure your heart rate. Developed by a dedicated team of doctors, data scientists, and engineers at Eka Care, this cutting-edge technology has been developed in partnership with Father Muller Medical College and Hospital, ensuring reliable results that users can trust. Over 1 million satisfied Indian users have benefited from the heart rate feature.

One person who used the app said, “I was 52 years old when I found out I had high blood pressure. My doctor told me to use the Eka Care app to watch my heart rate every day. The app is very easy to use. I just have to use my phone’s camera to get fast and correct results. Since I started using the Eka Care app, I feel more in control of my health. I can see how my heart rate changes when I’m resting or after I exercise. I can also share this information with my doctor.”

The app has another great feature called the Smart Health Locker. This helps people keep their medical records and monitor important health metrics. Users can store all kinds of medical records in the app safely and directly on the app, forward them via WhatsApp or email, or simply back them up on their Gmail accounts. Additionally, users can automatically sync their previous records through their Ayushman Bharat Digital Account (ABHA).

One user, a 38-year-old lady with diabetes, shares her experience: “Eka Care has made it simple for me to keep track of my health. The Smart Health Locker feature lets me look at my medical records easily. I can see trends in my blood sugar levels and other important health numbers. This helps me make good choices about my health.”

Eka Care’s app is a simple yet powerful tool for those who want to manage their health records and stay informed about their body vitals. Today, Eka is empowering millions of individuals to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.