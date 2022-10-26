Eleven LVPEI Scientists Featured in the World Ranking of Top 2% Scientists

A Study by Stanford University ranks eleven researchers from L V Prasad Eye Institute among the top 2% world researchers.

Hyderabad, 26th October 2022: Five of them are listed among the top 2% of scientists in the field of Ophthalmology based on their lifetime citations – Dr Gullapalli N Rao – Founder and Distinguished Chair of Eye Health, Dr Savitri Sharma – Director Emeritus, Laboratory Services, Prof Jill Keeffe – Visiting Professor, Dr Prashant Garg – Executive Chair and Prof/Dr Mohammad Javed Ali – Senior Oculoplastic Clinician and Scientist. They also feature in the top 2% based on the most recent citations in 2021, along with four other senior clinicians and scientists from LVPEI – Dr Swathi Kaliki, Dr Rohit Khanna, Dr Taraprasad Das, and Dr Sayan Basu. Additionally, Dr Shivaji Sisinthy and Prof D Balasubramanian – Directors Emeritus, Research, LVPEI, also feature in this list for Microbiology and Biochemistry & Molecular Biology respectively.

This study was first done in 2020, and this is the third consecutive year for the LVPEI scientists to be listed among the top 2% eminent researchers in the world. “With over 4000 publications, research is one of the core focus areas at L V Prasad Eye Institute. It is heartening to see that clinicians and scientists from LVPEI continue to be listed among the top eye researchers worldwide. I congratulate everyone on the global eye researchers list,” said Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute.

This database of top-cited scientists has been created by a team of scientists at Stanford University, USA, and Elsevier BV, a Netherlands-based publishing company. According to the Stanford – Elsevier report published last week, the rank is based on the top 100,000 by C-scores (number of citations, excluding self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% or above. It includes scientists spread over 22 fields and 176 sub-fields across all disciplines.