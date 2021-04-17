Emmbros Overseas (St.Botanica) bags award for ‘Small Business of the Year’ at Amazon Smbhav 2021

New Delhi: St.Botanica (Company registration – Emmbros Overseas Lifestyle Pvt Ltd.) – one of the fastest-growing Indian skin & personal care brands offering plant-based, PETA certified, and toxin-free products were adjudged as the ‘‘Small Business of the Year” at Amazon Smbhav 2021. Amazon Smbhav Awards aim to celebrate the spirit of businesses and individuals who have excelled across sectors. It also seeks to recognize the efforts of those who have contributed towards empowering small businesses and thereby contribute towards building a self-reliant India.

St.Botanica offers an out-and-out bouquet of beauty and wellness solutions under various sub-brands by using the endowment of Science to bring out the best from Nature and Natural Botanics. It has over 400 products across its four distinguished brands i.e. St.Botanica, Oriental Botanics, Man Arden, and Mom & World. All the products are designed and manufactured in India with the best ethically sourced ingredients that are natural, safe, and skin-friendly. All products are devoid of harmful chemicals and go through a rigorous clinical and dermatological testing regime.

St.Botanica is also a proud member of PETA’s ‘Beauty without Bunnies’ Program and ensures the manufacturing process of our products to be cruelty-free.

The brand has been growing at 50-70% on a Y-o-Y basis. It has grown by 2x in terms of revenue as compared to pre-Covid figures. Today, the company has sizable operations and has tied up with 10 manufacturing units across India. It has tied up with Amazon for 30 warehouses and has 5 warehouses of its own.

Influencer marketing has been key to the brand’s success. They onboarded Bollywood celebrities like Tara Sutaria, Vaani Kapoor, and Preity Zinta as brand ambassadors to help further strengthen appeal among the millennials and Gen Z.

On the award Sahil Mehta, Founder, St.Botanica said, “I am extremely honored and humbled to receive this award. Amazon has been a great partner for us all these years and has played a defining role in our success. We will strive to stay ahead by introducing more natural and indigenous products, as we proudly expand our “Made for India” line of skin &hair care range.”

“Post the pandemic, the Indian market, similar to other parts of the globe, has been seeing unprecedented growth in customer consciousness towards what they are applying on their skin and hair. This shift and the growing demand for clean label, cruelty-free vegan beauty products has validated our thesis and we are already on a runway to become an INR 100 crore company in the next few months. We aim to more than double the business by end of the next financial year.” He added.