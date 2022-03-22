English Browne India again wins India’s No 1 Brand in Hygiene Gloves for the year 2022

New Delhi March 2022: Leading manufacturer and exporter of quality hygiene products- English Browne Industries takes home award for India’s No. 1 Brand in Hygiene Gloves for the second consecutive year.

The company has earned the title of India’s No.1 Brand in Hygiene Gloves Brand for the year 2022. The award ceremony was organized by Bizox Media Network under the Global Leader Awards 2022. The event was supported by media in the presence of several industry experts to witness the groundbreaking work that the company has partaken in.

English Browne is a leading Hygiene Brand and the first choice for the Country’s Top Most Brand in Healthcare, Hospitality, and Aviation Industry. They specialize in health care, hygiene, baby care, and essential care for women from all walks of life. While they are majorly focused on manufacture and distribution, the company has thorough expertise in producing in-house products that have built their reputation as the best in the industry.

The company is determined to be the biggest, and most comprehensively based medical services organization. Their goal to achieve accessibility and affordability has enabled them to build healthy networks that they wish to expand to as many demographics as possible.

Rahul Mannan, the Co-founder of English Browne India said, “I’m very delighted and thankful to have won such a prestigious award. It is a moment of pride for me as well as the organization. We are dedicated to augmenting our experts and creating quality and hygienic products. I thank the organizers and everyone associated with English Browne and my warmest congratulations to all the winners.” The team is also grateful for the tireless work that India’s Top Corporates in Healthcare have done. The company says that it was the hospitality, food line industry, and Aviation Sector which has enabled them to serve with confidence and reach new heights every day.

Rahul Mannan added that their corporate policy ensures that they have a zero-tolerance in regards to every single product on their catalog which has enabled them to build their reputation as the best in the industry. They’re now recognized as Market Leader in Gloves Industry.