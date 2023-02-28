Enzene Biosciences begins commercial supply of its biosimilar of Adalimumab

Mumbai, February 28 2023: Pune-based technology-oriented biotechnology company Enzene Biosciences Ltd. has announced that it has begun commercial supplies of Adalimumab for treating Ankylosis Spondylitis (AS) and Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA). This is the company’s fourth Biosimilar launch in recent times and the company believes that this first commercial launch using continuous manufacturing technology will help in reducing the cost of RA treatment for millions of patients across India.

Biosimilar medicines have an important role to play in increasing the affordability of treatments for various serious conditions such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, etc. However, conventional biologics manufacturing process is extremely cost intensive, and despite the availability of biosimilars the access to these medicines still remains limited due to their high cost. Enzene is one of the first movers globally in developing fully integrated continuous manufacturing platform. The company claims that their biosimilars can further disrupt the affordability barrier as their novel platform offers several times higher volumetric productivity than conventional manufacturing processes.

According to Dr. Himanshu Gadgil, CEO at Enzene Biosciences, “We have been working on this novel fully integrated platform for the last six years and the commercialisation of Adalimumab is a validation of our innovation-based work culture. Enzene is planning to expand global access of this platform through our CDMO vertical.

Adalimumab development included a comparative efficacy and safety studies in patients with Ankylosing spondylitis, also known as Marie-Strumpell disease or Bechterew’s disease. This is the fourth Biosimilar launch for the company in the last eighteen months.