Epione Super specialty Hospital & Dr Sudheer Dara, bag the prestigious ‘International Healthcare Conference Award’ for outstanding pain management care in South India!

Epione Super specialty Hospital – pioneers in dealing with all types of chronic pain and interventional pain management; and its Founder & Director, Dr Sudheer Dara; have been acknowledged for their outstanding care in Pain Management. The Hospital was bestowed with the prestigious International Healthcare Conference Award 2022, in recognition of the maximum number of Non-Surgical Plasma therapies performed for knee joint osteoarthritis in South India. The award was presented by Padma Shri Awardee and Legendary Cricketer, Mr Sunil Gavaskar, to Dr Sudheer Dara; at a glittering ceremony attended by leading medical practitioners from all over India and hosted by TIME CyberMedia Pvt. Ltd.; at Mumbai, today.

Epione is the first multidisciplinary center for management of chronic pain in South India. The Pain management specialists at the Center along with orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, neurosurgeons, physiatrists, psychologists, physiotherapist, provide comprehensive and holistic pain management services. Non-Surgical treatment modalities is the basis of treatment at Epione, using various new technologies like Radiofrequency Ablations, Regenerative Therapy (Platelet rich Plasma Therapy), Ganglion blocks, Joint injections. These procedures are done under the image guidance and hence the treatment is given at the appropriate target without any complications. The procedures are done as day care procedure, patients get discharged within two hours of the procedure. The treatments are permanent without complications. Such procedures are already in practice in western countries, though in India very few centers have the expertise. It is one of its kind Center in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.