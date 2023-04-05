Essential Eye Care Tips during summers

by Dr. Shibu Varkey, MS, DNB, DO, FRCS (UK) Regional Medical Director, TN. MaxiVision Eye Hospitals.

Now that the summer season has finally set in, it is high time to ensure adequate eye care or proper protection to your eyes. Your eyes have risks to UV exposure and other dangers which you may not be aware of. Here are some useful tips worth going through if you are looking for adequate eye care:

Sunglasses or goggles

Whenever you are outside under the sun always wear sunglasses that offer proper UV protection. If in case your shades are not offering 100% UV protection then chances are that they may be causing greater harm than benefitting your eyes. Some people often believe that sufficient UV protection comes at a higher price but that is absolutely not true. Cheaper goggles or sunglasses also offer adequate protection against UV rays.

Go for larger shades

While considering protection from UV rays try to think big and look for a pair which offer wraparound frames. Such shades have wider lens which means better eye care.

Wear a sun hat or visor

While sunglasses or goggles offer the first line of defence it is always better to wear a sun hat or visor for that extra protection. After all you need to shade your eyes from the rays of the sun.

Wear sport sunglasses during cloudy weather

It is not a bad idea to wear sport sunglasses during overcast or cloudy weather. This would ensure good eye care and protect the eyes from UV. You should not be deceived by a cloudy or overcast day.

Keep a second pair of glasses in hand

Sunglasses are vulnerable to damage and can be lost if not taken care of properly. It is always a good idea to have a second pair handy as that would ensure your eyes are still protected during the harsh summer season.

Stay hydrated

It is very important to keep both your skin and eyes hydrated. Always drink adequate water (min of 2 litres) a day to prevent hydrated eyes and skin.

Avoid midday sun

Whenever possible try to stay inside especially during later mornings and afternoons. It is this time during when the strength of the sun is at its maximum and UV is at its peak. If in case you need to go outside then wear polarized lenses since they reduce the glare. Such glasses are great to wear during driving or if you are cycling.

Sunscreen lotion

While applying sunscreen lotion try to avoid any contact with the eyes as that may cause irritation. Proper eye care during summers is essential. If in case you experience any irritation then properly wash your eyes with clean water.