EuroKids International & Goodknight join hands to drive learning for awareness and prevention of mosquito-borne diseases

EuroKids International, India’s leading early childhood education company, and Goodknight, India’s leading kid-safe mosquito control brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), announced a strategic partnership to nurture awareness and prevention strategies of mosquito-borne diseases right from an early age. The aim is to ensure that children are protected from deadly diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, among others.

COVID-19 is a major ongoing health risk for everyone including children. There are instances of overlap in symptoms of COVID-19 and mosquito-borne diseases, posing double threat to kids. The Health Management Information System (HMIS), a data dashboard of India’s National Health Mission (NHM), reported over 3.37 lakh cases of malaria and 1.30 lac dengue cases between April 2020 to March 2021. Mosquito-borne diseases spike up during the monsoon season from June to October. As of today, the health risk is greater with kids venturing outdoors as the lockdown is lifted in most parts of India. When our healthcare system is already stretched due to the pandemic, we cannot be unprepared for mosquito-borne diseases. Acknowledging these concerns, EuroKids and Goodknight will drive activities to build lifelong awareness of mosquito-borne diseases and their prevention tactics.

Speaking about the collaboration, KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, EuroKids International, said, “The learning and development milestones are crucial in the early years of development. And for holistic development mind, body and soul need to be aligned and functioning well. Young children are very much prone to diseases like malaria, dengue. These diseases can be taken care of if proper hygienic facilities are adhered to. The Goodknight brand from GCPL is one of the leading household names in India and this partnership will help our message of continuous and uninterrupted learning spread amongst the masses. We look forward to reaching all the people and make sure that people are aware of the hygienic practices to follow”.

Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, said, “Goodknight is dedicated to protecting happy moments of the family and ensure they are uninterrupted from the deadly mosquitoes. The ongoing pandemic and diseases like malaria and dengue pose double threat to families including children. As India’s market leader in the household insecticide category, our intent is to empower them against mosquito-borne diseases. EuroKids has redefined early child care education in India. Our long-term partnership with EuroKids is critical as early childhood is the best phase to educate children. These are the early foundation years for kids leading to lifelong learnings and habit creation.”

EuroKids and Goodknight will utilize multiple platforms and tools to engage stakeholders. There will be simple yet powerful informative assets featuring India’s leading parenting gurus and paediatricians. These assets will be shared with parents through social media, web portals and the EuroKids HomeBuddy App. Virtual discussions featuring vector-control experts will be organized for preschool students and their parents. EuroKids has also become the official preschool partner for Goodknight Patches, a paediatrician certified solution to be safe outdoors from mosquitoes. Regular newsletters and email-campaign will be undertaken capturing details of mosquito-control prevention tactics. Parents and children will also get to experience some unique products and solutions by Goodknight.

Goodknight is India’s largest household insecticide brand, trusted and loved by more than 7.4 crore households. It ensures families are protected from mosquitoes through its vast range of solutions including liquid vapourisers, cards, personal repellents, sprays and incense sticks.