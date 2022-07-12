Event on increasing awareness on Menstrual Hygiene amongst adolescent girls

It is important to raise awareness about menstruation amongst adolescent girls. Ending period stigma, educating the youth about periods, and raising awareness about using the right kind of menstrual products are all vital issues. To raise awareness about periods and the challenges of accessing menstrual products, and period-friendly sanitation facilities, the Rotary Club of Delhi Heights organized a camp. Sanitary napkins were also distributed by Pres Rtn Neena Gulati and IPP Rtn Vir Philips Rtn Bharat Singh. The event took place at Lakshya NGO Sindhi Basto, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.