‘Every day protection with the goodness of nature’

September 2022: To stay protected from viruses and bacteria Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic launches new chemical-free Life Care products. A blend of Ayurvedic extracts act as powerful and gentle relief elements to skin.

“Aromatherapy-based products keep you protected from germs and bacteria while keeping your skin nourished and hydrated. That is why I have made these products to keep you protected everyday everywhere.” says Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Pioneer Aromatherapist, Chairperson Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.

ANTI BACT SOOTHING CREAM

Antibacterial Soothing Cream is a non-sticky, non-greasy and non-drying product. It is enriched with essential oils to protect the skin against infections. A blend of Neem Seed and Coconut Oils along with other Ayurvedic Extracts calm inflammation, soothes burns and delivers gentle and powerful relief to the skin. It is free of harmful chemicals, parabens, artificial colors and fragrances.

How to use: Take the required amount in your hands. Apply carefully on inflamed skin. Use

regularly till skin soothes down.

Size: 25 GM

Price: INR 95

MOSQUIT

Antiviral and Antibacterial Mosquito Repellant Spray protects against mosquitoes, bugs & insect bites.It is non-sticky, non-greasy and non-drying product safe for kids Kids with all natural formula.It also contains Glycerin, Jojoba and Coconut oils that keep skin hydrated, protected and sanitized.

How to use: Take the required amount in your hands. Apply carefully on mosquito and

other bug bites. Use regularly till skin soothes down.

Size: 10ml

Price: INR 150