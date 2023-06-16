Everything You Will Need To Know About Freezing Your Eggs

By preserving their fertility or freezing their eggs, women might strive to beat their biological clocks and have children whenever they are ready. This post examines the egg-freezing procedure and answers some of the most common questions.

What Is Egg Freezing?

In egg freezing, a woman’s eggs are collected and stored in liquid nitrogen. Age-related declines in egg quality that can hinder a woman’s ability to conceive can be avoided with the help of fertility preservation. Many women choose to freeze their eggs for several reasons:

If premature menopause runs in your family,

When cancer therapy threatens fertility or egg quality.

If you have a disease like lupus that could potentially cause congenital disabilities,

What Is The Procedure For Freezing Eggs?

During egg freezing, a woman’s eggs are harvested from her ovaries. A fertility workup is required before a woman can begin treatment. Transvaginal ultrasound and bloodwork are performed to determine the quantity of eggs present in the ovaries.

The collecting procedure follows testing. It means the egg inside each follicle is developing normally and getting ready to be retrieved. The objective is to collect many eggs in a single cycle without damaging them. The standard procedure for this involves three stages:

Ovarian Stimulation: For roughly 9 to 12 days, a woman will be requested to self-administer injectable medications to accelerate the growth and maturation of the follicles in her ovaries. A lady is regularly subjected to monitoring by ultrasound and bloodwork during this time.

Egg Retrieval: Eggs are retrieved during the egg retrieval process by inserting a vaginal ultrasonography probe into the ovaries in a risk-free manner. A lady will be sedated intravenously to avoid pain or distress during the surgery.

Cryopreservation: Mature eggs are collected from a woman and frozen immediately after retrieval. Cryopreservation chambers filled with liquid nitrogen are carefully maintained to keep the eggs at the ideal temperature.

What Are The Advantages Of Egg Freezing?

There are numerous advantages to egg freezing.

· Delay Conception Until You Are Prepared

If you are not ready to have a child, freezing your embryos allows you to delay conception until you are. It is advantageous for women who wish to delay having children.

· Reduced Likelihood Of Fertility Issues Related To Age

Fertility in women declines as they age. It is because the grade of a woman’s eggs diminishes with age. By freezing your ovaries at a younger age, you can reduce your risk of age-related infertility.

· Possibility Of Having Biological Offspring At A Later Age

Egg freezing offers women diagnosed with a medical condition that will make it difficult or impossible for them to conceive later in life the opportunity to have their biological offspring.

Is There A Downside To Freezing Eggs?

There are also potential dangers to egg freezing. Among these are:

· Cost

Whether or not you qualify for a Medicare Rebated cycle and opt for a general anesthetic for your collection will determine how much money you will pay for this surgery. Some companies make it possible to use your Superannuation to cover the cost of your cycle.

· Probability of Success

Over 90% of eggs can survive the freezing and thawing through fast freezing vitrification. Several factors affect the success rate of future pregnancy.

· Procedure-related dangers

There is a probability of something going wrong during the egg-freezing process. During your meeting with our doctor, they will review these potential side effects with you.

Conclusion

Making infertility-related decisions can leave you feeling stressed and anxious. Even if starting a family right now is not in the cards, your doctor can help you take the next steps toward figuring out if egg freezing is something you might be interested in.