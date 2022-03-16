Extreme use of chemical colors leads temporary blindness and eye infection during Holi

Mumbai – Holi is played all over the world but in India, it is played on a very large scale. Every year, many cases are recorded due to the careless use of synthetic colors and water balloons. Synthetic colours contain harmful chemicals like copper sulphate, mercury sulphite, lead chromate, and irritants like sand, glass powder which could result in eye irritation or even in blindness.

Commenting on eye infections in Holi, Dr. Mehul Sanghavi Consulting eye surgeon from Zynova Shalby Hospital, Ghatkopar said,” The Holi color is usually made of talc, corn flour/rice flour to create a dust-like texture. Besides, the powder contains anticaking agents (sodium bicarbonate, tricalcium phosphate or silicon dioxide, calcium carbonate) and fragrances. Exposure to these chemicals can cause eye allergy, infection, temporary blindness and conjunctivitis. Our eyes are among those body parts, which are extremely susceptible during playing Holi. Do not forget to apply coconut oil, petroleum jelly or any good cold cream around the eyes before playing with colors on Holi. It will help to remove the color on the eyes easily, but the color falling on the eyes also sticks to the eyelids and the eyes are protected. You can cover your eyes by using sunglasses or spectacles and it will ensure the protection of your eyes to some extent. Make 100% sure that you are not wearing contact lenses while playing Holi and if you can’t play without it, be extra careful not to get color into your eyes.”

Dr. Mehul Sanghavi further added water balloons are the most dangerous and cause blunt trauma to the eye which may lead to bleeding in the eye, lens subluxation or dislocation, macular edema or retinal detachment, and other emergencies which require urgent medical management. This may lead to loss of vision or even loss of an eye. In case there is an eye injury due to a high-speed water balloon, do not attempt to clean the eye as the water may be contaminated and cause infection. Shut your eyes and rush to the nearest hospital in your area. We can easily substitute the harmful chemicals with besan, palash leaves, beetroot soaked in water, henna powder, gulmohar, hibiscus flowers and many others for making all types of colours. Herbal gulal is also available in the market these days.