First Award Winning Health ATM Launched in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh to provide access to preventive screening

Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, November 15, 2022: Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India are on the upswing, contributing to around 5.87 million (60%) of all deaths in India. And one of the leading reasons behind this worrying state of affairs is the lack of preventive screening culture in India. Culturally, Indians are accustomed to curative care and usually neglect preventive care.

To fill the massive gap in preventive care culture across the country, India Health Link (IHL) committed to providing the accessibility of preventive and predictive health screening in association with HEAL Foundation and U GRO Capital, has launched today its award-winning Health ATM at District Hospital, Pharenda Road, Near Mukhalayin Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Guest Shri Pankaj Choudhary, Minister of State for Finance, Govt., of India & MP from Maharajganj Parliamentary Constituency inaugurated the Health ATM. It would be the first-of-its-kind zero assistance Health ATM in the eastern Uttar Pradesh of Maharajganj district having a population of 2,684,703 (as per the 2011 Census) inhabited by 1048 revenue villages.

While inaugurating the Health ATM and observing its unique features, Chief Guest, Shri Pankaj Choudhary, Minister of State for Finance, Govt., of India & MP from Maharajganj Parliamentary Constituency, said, “The Health ATM is a wonderful self-service machine for preventive screening. This is one of the innovations of science, which is very useful for the common man. People of Maharajganj residing in both urban and rural areas will be able to get the screening of their (20+) metabolic vitals done including ECG, Blood Pressure, SPO2 and BMI in 5 minutes. This self-service Health ATM is time-saving as it gives instant reports in 5 minutes, and it is user-friendly as well. The preventive screening done by this wonderful Health ATM will be helpful for people in dismissing the onset of diseases. I congratulate HEAL Foundation, IHL and U GRO Capital for making available this sort of Health ATM as it will be a boon for small towns like Maharajganj and its adjoining rural areas to provide access to preventive screening.”

“With the launch of the award-winning ‘Made in India’ Health ATM with zero assistance automated vitals screening at Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, semi-urban and rural India will see the emergence of ‘Zero manpower assisted Health ATM’. This will give a walk-in experience to the people here who can get their (20+) key vitals screened within 5 minutes. More importantly, they will also get their unique IHL Health Accounts created, which also integrates with Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), complementing the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) of India,” said Dr Swadeep Srivastava, Founder of HEAL Foundation.

Adding further, Dr Srivastava said, “The data accumulated on the risk factors of people’s health in their locality through this unique Health ATM could be useful in better planning and implementation of the govt., programs on maternal and child health, women’s health and the prevention of rising Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) as Indians neither prioritize their preventive care nor they do their initial preventive health screening. Indeed, the installation of this Health ATM will be a hallmark in the arena of preventive screening for the people of Maharajganj district.”

Speaking during the inauguration, Mr Shachindra Nath, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, U GRO Capital, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to collaborate with HEAL Foundation and India Health Link on our bid to develop healthcare infrastructure. Affordability and accessibility are the two most pressing issues affecting healthcare in India, with urban and rural Indians experiencing it differently. The Health ATM developed by IHL and launched by Shri Pankaj Choudhary in Maharajganj is instrumental in providing maximum people with the accessibility of preventive screening and is an example of a public-private partnership that could improve healthcare delivery across India, particularly in the rural areas. U GRO Capital prioritises the healthcare sector for its expansion, and will continue to provide innovative, convenient, and effective healthcare credit solutions to institutions and establishments and enable them to reach out to the people at the last mile of the country with innovative healthcare offerings.”