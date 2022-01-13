First Closed Loop Artificial Pancreas Insulin pump installed for a child with type 1 diabetes in India

Chennai, January 13, 2022: India’s first automatically adjustable, “The MiniMed™ 780G system” which is the world’s first Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop (AHCL) system, was successfully delivered and fixed on a 7-year-old boy with type 1 diabetes at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, one of the largest healthcare groups in Asia devoted to the treatment of diabetes and its complications. The patient recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes is the first one to get the advanced and automated insulin pump fixed in India. Medtronic’s MiniMedTM 780G made its first-ever launch in India, at the hands of Dr. V. Mohan, Chairman & Consultant Diabetologist, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre.

x

Commenting on the first successful delivery of the device, Dr. V. Mohan said, “It’s extremely difficult to manage blood sugar levels in children and teenagers with Type 1 diabetes because of their high activity levels, constantly fluctuating hormones and ongoing growth and development. The 7-year-old boy who was recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, was also struggling with blood sugar control with several high sugar and low sugar episodes. It was then Medtronic’s MiniMed 780G insulin pump made their initial launch in India with us at Dr. Mohan’s. We are happy to deliver and successfully get it fixed to the boy, setting him free from the fear of low and high sugar level episodes. The device automatically adjusts and corrects insulin levels 24/7, every 5 minutes, as needed. It also anticipates insulin needs and adjusts insulin delivery, while also correcting highs automatically while helping to protect from lows.”

“While struggling with the blood sugar control, we had to stay up through the night to check his blood sugar and adjust his insulin dosage or force feed him if his sugars were dipping. Now with the automatically adjustable insulin pump, we are relieved that we don’t have to prick him repeatedly through the day for injections or for sugar tests. The sugar level is shown in our phones” said the boy’s parents.

The MiniMed 780G insulin pump is a small electronic device, about the size of a smartphone, that can be easily carried on a belt or inside the pocket. The device is attached to the body via a thin tube called an infusion set, through which insulin is delivered. This makes insulin pump therapy very discreet. It also comes with a CGM (continuous glucose monitor) that allows one to monitor sensor glucose levels in real-time. An insulin pump replaces the need for multiple injections by delivering rapid-acting insulin continuously…24 hours a day. This most advanced insulin pump system automatically adjusts and corrects insulin levels, thus easily stabilising one’s glucose levels.

“Designed to act like the pancreas, taking the signals from the continuous glucose monitoring device, it adjusts the insulin dosage delivery painlessly. The algorithm in the MiniMed 780G system adjusts basal and correction insulin doses in near-real-time every five minutes, thereby providing near real time course correction, it helps make up for underestimated carbohydrate counting and occasional late or missed meal doses,” adds Dr. Mohan.