First-of-its-kind, WaterScience brings unique water conditioning filters for skin and hair care protection

Bengaluru, October 29th, 2021: Breaking the perception that water filtration at homes is needed only for drinking and cooking, India’s leading water purification company WaterScience, offers solutions for India’s specific water quality conditions. WaterScience filters reduce the effects of hardness in water, making water cleaner and safer for use. This filtered water can be used in your kitchens, showers and laundry rooms, with better water improving overall hygiene, health and beauty.

Already a huge hit among customers, these unique filters convert hazardous chemicals present in hard water into harmless, which ultimately result in better hygiene and better hair and skin health. The company is getting a phenomenal response for its innovative solutions and has serviced up to 3,00,000 households so far. What started in a factory shed in 2014 with one product concept, has now evolved into India’s leading shower filter manufacturer with operations across India. The company also plans to expand to 2,000 outlets by the end of the financial year.

“Realising that 97% of water we use is not for drinking, we are exploring the concept of non-drinking water filtration to protect people from the perilous effects of hard water on their skin and hair. The new healthy water keeps the skin and hair hydrated and nourished, rather than stripping away the valuable oils present in them. Moreover, the pandemic has also made Indian people more aware of the quality of water they are using at home. This has created awareness and opportunity, making India one of the markets that have a genuine need in the non-drinking water filtration space. The products are Made in India and made for the Indian water conditions. Our aim is to be present by the end of the financial year across various retail channels, supermarkets, hardware outlets, dermatologists, and bath fittings showrooms, ” said Pavithra Rao, Co-Founder, WaterScience

WaterScience is the category creator and leader with their range of products. With continuous research, development, and innovation has expanded the range to include 8 more products to their portfolio. They now develop shower filters, tap filters, washing machine filters, kitchen tap filters, and filters for the whole house primarily apart from aromatherapy shower filter and water saving nozzle. Notably, one of its shower filters, the CLEO Multi-Flow Shower Filter, has received the highest water-saving star rating from the IAPMO.

About WaterScience

WaterScience is India’s leading water purification company in the non-drinking space. Making non-drinking water healthy is their mission as 97% of the water we use and come in contact with daily is not for drinking! Filtered water is the norm for drinking and cooking, however protection for health, hygiene and beauty has been largely ignored. WaterScience develops Shower Filters, Tap Filters, washing machine filters, kitchen tap filters and filters for the whole house. From the words of a happy customer, “WaterScience Shower Filter is really good as it has reduced hair fall and skin problems I was facing due to hard water in the area. It’s value for money and comparatively low maintenance cost than other water softeners” says Kopal, a customer of WaterScience from UP.