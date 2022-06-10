First Small Bowel Transplant patient of mumbai embarks on a new journey

Global Hospital, a centre for multi organ transplantation conducted the first ever small bowel transplant in Mumbai on Anirban Samanta, a 46 year old patient from Kolkata. Dr. GauravChaubalwith his team of doctors performed this complex surgery. Small bowel transplant, a complex and rare surgery has been conducted approximately 12-18 times in India. More than 50% of these surgeries were conducted in Maharashtra alone and this is the first surgery conducted in Mumbai.

Mr. Anirban Samanta had diffuse severe abdominal pain in April 2022, which was diagnosed as Superior Mesenteric Artery Thrombosis leading to Bowel Gangrene for which he was treated at a local hospital. He underwent resection anastomosis and jejunostomy on 17th April 2022. He was on parenteral nutrition since then and was listed with ZTCC in May 2022. An alert was received on 18th May 2022, and the team went for retrieval after receiving a negative report on the CDC cross match.

Dr. GauravChaubal, Director – liver, pancreas, intestine transplant programme and HPB surgery at Global Hospital, Parel, said, “The donation of the Small Bowel is important to treat people who suffer bowel failures caused by twisting of the bowel, birth defects, or when a part of the bowel tissue dies. Dr. Chaubal added, “Early last month, Anirban was listed with the Zonal Transplant Coordination Center (ZTCC), Mumbai, for an organ transplant as this was the only treatment available for him given the challenges he faced. The patient has shown phenomenal progress post- surgery and has fully recovered. I urge people to come forward and donate organs for those who are in need, this might give them a new hope to live their lives.” Dr. Chaubal has successfully conducted over 600 complex surgeries like Living donor Intestine Transplants, Liver Transplants, Simultaneous Kidney Pancreas transplant, Simultaneous Liver Kidney Transplants and complex HepatoPancreaticoBiliary surgeries.

Mr. Anirban Samanta said, “When I was in Kolkata the doctors there lost all the hope that I would even survive more than two months and then later when we got to know about Dr GauravChaubal who specialises in such cases and we came down to Mumbai to meet him and we got hope that I might survive through this. And my surgery was successful. Me and my family feel blessed and grateful that the transplant was successful, considering that just a few dozen small bowel transplants have been performed in the country so far. We would like to thank the donor family for taking the magnanimous decision of donating organs in time of grief for them.