Fittr empowers over 24K individuals who pledged #MyBestBeginsNow with the 15th Season of its Transformation Challenge

Pune: FITTR is a judgement-free space that helps individuals to get transformed and achieve their dream physique. In line with this vision, one of the world’s largest online fitness & nutrition community with more than 4 million + members and over 600+ expert coaches and nutritionist launched its flagship Transformation Challenge (TC) in the year 2015. This year January being its 15th edition, the campaign has become to be bigger, better, and stronger with over 24000+ individuals participating across 7 categories from across the globe.

One of its kinds unique and inclusive challenge, the TC15 not only rewards men and women winning the challenge in individual categories, but encourages families, seniors, couples / partners and even specially-abled individuals to take up the challenge, begin their transformation journey and get rewarded for their effort. The winners of TC15 were felicitated by Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & CEO, Fittr and Fitness enthusiast and Bollywood celebrity Vidyut Jamwal today at a virtual event.

On the occasion Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & CEO, Fittr said that “FITTR’s mission is to reach out to 50 million people and make them fit, create jobs in the fitness industry, teach people how easy it is to stay fit and move together as a Wolfpack. The concept of the transformation challenge was born from our vision, and we are extremely elated at the overwhelming response that the Challenge has received so far. I would like to congratulate all the winners and the participants who prioritised their health and worked hard towards achieving their fitness goals. Health and fitness deserve its rightful place in an individual’s life and the diversity of winners across categories proves that no challenge is hard enough. For us, TC is a way of extending hope for all, hope of building a stronger, fitter, and healthier world.” Being an avid fitness enthusiast, Bollywood celebrity Vidyut Jamwal stated, “I firmly believe that fitness is a way of life and my association with Fittr is simply an extension of my ideology. I consider myself fortunate to have gotten a chance to see these stories of will, grit, passion, and hard work so closely and be part of the Transformation Challenge. Fittr is challenging norms and stereotypes, helping people change their mindset towards fitness and realise their strength.”

Taking note from the study conducted with the participants, this year saw participation by over 24000 people from across the globe, in a variety of categories including individual, partner, senior citizen, family and specially abled. Fittr’s app helped more than 60 percent challengers to make their own nutrition and workout plans, while 40 percent used a Fittr Coach or personal trainer to stay on track throughout their 12 week journey.

The challengers were motivated to lose fat, gain muscle mass and feel confident. By inculcating a fitness regime and following quantified nutrition meal plans, they could also witness improvements in lifestyle disorders such as PCOS, diabetes, hypertension etc.

Winner stories of grit, passion, hard-work and progress:

Name Category Location Prize Money Won Jodha Seram Individual (male) Imphal INR 400,000 Shilpa Mehta Individual (female) Jodhpur INR 400,000 Sydenstrica Gautam Senior Citizen Goa INR 100,000 Basavaraj Airani and Asha Basu Family Bengaluru INR 100,000 Makaran Tayade and Vrushali Tayade Partner Nashik INR 100,000 Tinkesh Kaushik Specially Abled Goa INR 100,000 Gaurav Batra First Timer Mumbai INR 100,000

Winner evaluation and gratification information

Transformation Challenge not only aims to encourage people to push boundaries and begin their fitness journeys but also intends to inculcate the fact that fitness is a journey in which one competes with his own self and not anyone else. It also stresses on building a sense of discipline, consistency, and diligence in them to achieve their fitness goals. The challenge requires contestants to share a video every week in the specified format to showcase their week-on-week progress for 12 weeks.

The participants are evaluated on multiple factors such as muscle gain, fat loss, and consistency from the past transformation challenges. A panel of judges who are experts in the domain of Fitness & Nutrition, understand the journey and have been INFS (Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences) scholars themselves declared the winners for TC 15.

The first 250 people out of 24,000 people were selected based on their self-progress and transformation. The parameters for judgement were, Muscle gain/maintenance, fat loss, overall transformation and conditioning.

The next stage of the selection criteria, saw top 100 being shortlisted out of the top-250 and subsequently the top 10 contenders. At the final stage a poll was conducted in the community of 6,30,000+ people, where the top 10 challengers were given votes (separately for male and female) which held 50% of the weightage., the other 50% weightage was given to the score by the expert judges.

Consistency can be a challenge for many, we understand that and therefore Fittr continued to support these challengers by organising knowledge led webinars for 12 week’s with a structured approach. These webinars were led by the co-founder of the community and our Elite coach Bala Krishna Reddy. The not only covered the science based methodologies of how to get fit but also covered the behaviour aspects such as how to stay motivated throughout the journey

The support was also extended by free group workout sessions by our personal training coaches by introducing a variety of workouts such as Strength and Conditioning, home workouts, Zumba etc.