Five-Minute Mindfulness Exercises You Can Do Every Day

Millions of people around the world practice meditation to bring focus to their day and excel in their personal lives and business ventures. While other people find meditation just feels weird and awkward.

Understandably, not everyone feels comfortable meditating, and that’s okay. Because you can get the same benefits from practicing mindfulness in a number of different ways. In this article, we’ll look at some fast ways to bring more calm to your mind that take less than five minutes.

Mindfulness And Therapy

Five-Minute Mindfulness Techniques

Be In Nature

You might not have time to head to your favorite hiking trail, but you can almost always find five minutes in a day for a quick break. Try sitting outside on your lawn for five minutes, feel the cool grass on your body as you relax. If you live in a large city and don’t have a backyard, there are always ways to evoke nature. Play a few minutes of wave sounds, and close your eyes to soak up the ocean vibes.

Try The 5-4-3-2-1 Method

The 5-4-3-2-1 Method is an easy, effective way to bring yourself more consciously into the present moment. You don’t need any advanced mindfulness training, and the whole exercise can take less than one minute. Just follow these five steps.

Find Five things you can see nearby

Find Four things you can touch

Find Three things you can hear

Find Two things you can smell

Find One thing you can taste

Scan Your Body

It’s hard to know what you need if you don’t even know how you feel. Doing a body scan allows you to check in with yourself. Feel the stress and places where you may be holding tension you didn’t even know you had.

Here’s how to do a body scan. Lay down on your back, with your arms and legs comfortably extended. Then start by placing your concentration on your toes and slowly move up your legs til you reach the top of your head. Notice the sensations and emotions in each part of your body, and gently acknowledge them. It’s also fine to start at the top of your head and work down. Find what works for you.

Use The 4-4-4 Breathing Method

Breathing exercises can help calm the nervous system. There are many different breathing techniques, and some require more training than others. But the 4-4-4 Breathing Method is fast and easy to learn. Just inhale for four seconds, then hold for four seconds, and finally exhale for a count of four seconds. Repeat the inhale, hold, and exhale for a total of four times.

Takeaway

Even the best techniques in the world won’t work if they’re too time-consuming or expensive to do on a regular basis. By focusing on ways to relax that take less than five minutes, we hope you’ve found easy ways to work these methods into your own life.