FLAACOs Announces Trella Health as Newest Strategic Partner

Trella Health, a leading source of healthcare analytics, joins the Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs) as its newest strategic partner. Trella empowers Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) ACOs and Direct Contracting Entities (DCEs) to meet their financial benchmarks by building and maintaining high-performing care networks.

“Trella couldn’t be more excited to join forces with FLAACOs. We know from our ACO customer base in Florida how well respected FLAACOs is and see tremendous potential in working together to help their members thrive in value-based care,” shared Tyler Rardin, VP of Sales for Trella Health. Rardin noted Florida has one of the nation’s highest concentrations of MSSP ACO beneficiaries, a testament to the competition faced by ACOs operating in the state.

Mosaic by Trella helps organizations new to taking on risk understand and evaluate their markets, so they can recruit clinicians and grow their networks with confidence. More experienced risk-based entities use Mosaic to analyze network performance and identify opportunities for optimization. At the end of the day, ACOs and DCEs are all looking to partner with the best providers for their organization to ensure beneficiaries receive cost-effective quality care.

“As a Medicare ACO, it’s critical for us to collaborate with the highest value specialists who will deliver quality patient care and enable us to improve health outcomes and reduce costs. Mosaic enables us to take a data-driven approach to optimize our network, unlocking insights that directly impact our clinical and financial performance.” – Faris Ghawi, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Vytalize Health

As a strategic partner, Trella looks forward to engaging with FLAACOs members and helping them strengthen their networks. Trella is also offering FLAACOs members a free Mosaic evaluation.