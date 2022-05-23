For the first time in India, Genes2Me launches a range of path breaking and revolutionary NGS based clinical panels.

Gurugram, 23rd May 2022:Genes2Me announced today the launch of its wide range of Next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based panels for Oncology, Personalized Medicine and Hereditary Diseases. By selectively targeting the clinically significant genes, the NGS panels from Genes2Me enable comprehensive analysis with the most effective sequencing throughput. These panels have been designed and validated for all the common NGS platforms from Illumina, Thermo Fisher ION and MGI.

One of the Salient offering is Genes2Me PAN Cancer panel which has coverage of 525 genes. With just 50 ng of nucleic acid, the panel can detect the following biomarkers in one assay: single nucleotide variations (SNVs), insertions/deletions (INDELs), copy number variations (CNVs), microsatellite instability (MSI), fusions, splice variants and oncogenic viruses, as well as measuring the tumour mutation burden (TMB).

The Liquid Biopsy NGS panels for colon, breast, and lung cancer are quite unique where superior detection sensitivity for low-frequency variants can be achieved from a limited amount of Blood sample. Similarly, the NGS panels for Personalised Genomics allow for precise selection and dosage of prescribed drugs, and detection of genetic variants associated with drug metabolism, epilepsy and anti-tuberculosis.

Clinical Exome Sequencing (CES) Extended panel allows comprehensive genomic profiling of a variety of genetic diseases including >7,500 clinically significant genes that are not covered in any other panels, company claimed. The other targeted panels for Cardiovascular Disorder, Neurological conditions, Bleeding Disorders, Metabolic disorders, Dermatology, etc. will also ease the classification of these complicated conditions.

All these NGS panels are backed with Automated Data analysis pipelines which simplifies the Primary, Secondary and Tertiary analysis.

“The new range of NGS clinical panels from Genes2Me is an exciting development in the Molecular diagnostics space,” said Mr. Neeraj Gupta, Founder and CEO of Genes2Me. “Till now, most of the Diagnostic Labs and Hospitals are having In-house Next Generation Sequencing platforms. These Instruments have been under-utilized as of now due to unavailability of Easy-to-Use and Cost Effective Clinical Assays on these platforms which can be directly used for Diagnostic purposes. The clinical panels from Genes2Me have been coupled with Analysis pipelines which allow every NGS lab for targeted testing of these complex disorders (with simplified wet lab and analysis workflow) enabling clinicians to make accurate decisions for Diagnosis, Prognosis and Therapy against these conditions.”