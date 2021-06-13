For The First Time in North Mumbai Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road Successfully Administers Antibody Cocktail to Covid-19 Patients

Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road administered the antibody cocktail therapy to 2 patients having a history of comorbidities. They were given one dose of the cocktail intravenously and are stable, post-infusion. The monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment was approved in India in the month of May in order to treat mild Covid-19 patients. It is the same treatment given to former US President Donald Trump last year.

Two female Covid patients above the age of 60 with comorbidities like diabetes, kidney disease, and high blood pressure were admitted to Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road in the month of May. After counseling the patients and their families, they were intravenously administered antibody cocktail therapy. One patient recovered and got discharged while the other one is recovering faster and will be discharged soon. This therapy is proving to be like a blessing for Covid patients.

Dr. Jinendra Jain, Consultant Physician, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, said “The anti-body cocktail therapy is for those above the age of 65, home isolation patients having a SpO2 of 93, require no oxygen support but are at risk of developing a severe form of the infection owing to comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, liver disease, heart ailments, and chronic lung disease. It can also be administered to having an immunocompromising condition or a weak immunity because of immune-suppressive treatment. The therapy is not recommended in patients who have severe Covid-19 infection, require oxygen therapy and even ones with allergies.”

Dr. Jain added, “Monoclonal antibodies are the concentrate extracted from plasma to fight Covid. Casirivimab and Imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that tend to block the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 by preventing Covid attachment and also the entry into human cells. 600 grams of both are mixed like a cocktail. It is administered intravenously or even subcutaneously (that is under the skin) like an injection. If it is given subcutaneously, these injections can be given to 4 spots in one’s body. A full dose of an antibody cocktail is given to the patient within 30 minutes. The patient will then be monitored for an hour to check for any reactions. The therapy works effectively when administered within 3-4 days of getting the infection when the virus replicates and multiplies.”

“Wockhardt Hospital is looking forward to giving this cocktail antibody for Covid patients to tackle the virus. It will help minimize the severity of the virus and play a vital role in the treatment of high-risk patients before their condition deteriorate. We will encourage more and more patients to take this therapy and get back on track as early as possible,” said Dr. Jinendra Jain.