For the first time in the country, Aster Medcity successfully performs a synchronized leadless pacemaker procedure

NEW DELHI, 14 APRIL 2021: Within hours after the launch of leadless pacemakers in India, Aster Medcity doctors have successfully performed one of the first synchronized leadless pacemaker procedures of the country. The special MICRA A-V Leadless Pacemaker was implanted in 63-year-old Divakaran, a native of Kaipamangalam in Thrissur district, on Monday night in a non-surgical procedure.

The MICRA A-V Leadless Pacemaker is an innovative device that is only 1ins in size and treats a condition known as AV Block, where the electrical signals between the chambers of the heart are impaired. Synchronization of the atrium and ventricles decrease the prospect of pacemaker syndrome and increases the blood flow from the left ventricle.

Divakaran had undergone a procedure using the normal pacemaker with two wires connecting the heart four years ago in another hospital when he was found to have a low pulse rate. One of the wires broke after a year by crushing against the bones. Though the fractured wire was replaced, the second wire also got crushed. The pacemaker, which was fixed under the skin near the shoulder, also started protruding the skin. The patient was then admitted in Aster Medcity.

When doctors at Aster Medcity informed him about the new leadless pacemaker, Divakaran agreed for the same to be implanted in him. Post removing the old pacemaker and wires, the leadless pacemaker was implanted by a medical team led by Dr. Praveen Sreekumar, Consultant, Cardiac Electro Physiology and Dr. Anil Kumar, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, at Aster Medcity, through a normal angiography procedure.

“Surgery is not required for implanting the leadless pacemakers. We implanted the leadless pacemaker in the patient’s heart with the help of a normal angiography procedure. The normal pacemaker increases the beat of only the lower chamber of the heart. However, the leadless pacemaker helps to increase the beat of both the upper and lower chambers of the heart as it is fixed inside the heart,” said Dr. Anil Kumar, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Aster Medcity.

Dr. Praveen Sreekumar, Consultant, Cardiac Electro Physiology, Aster Medcity, adds, “Not only is the size of the device remarkable, but the technology too will also help improve the quality of life of the patient. The procedure lasted for only 45 minutes and the patient walked back to his bed post procedure”.