Former Maharashtra CM and Speaker of Loksabha Manohar Joshi Takes First Jab Of Covaxin To Fight Covid-19

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi took the first dose of the Covaxin vaccine at Kohinoor Hospital at around 12.30 pm. He urged people not to pay any heed to the rumors regarding the vaccination and appealed to the ones who are eligible to get vaccinated without fearing any side-effects.

It has been a year and the country is still reeling under Coronavirus. To curb the spread of Covid-19, a massive vaccination drive was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January wherein the health workers and the frontline workers were vaccinated. Now, in the second stage, those above 50 years of age, and those below 50 years of age with comorbidities or having high-risk of infection, will be vaccinated. Kohinoor Hospital has joined the vaccination drive as it has been given nod to the Covid vaccine and it has started administering vaccines for common people. Today, Senior Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi took the first jab of Covaxin to prevent the transmission of Coronavirus.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi said, “Currently, there is a rapid surge in Corona cases. It is the need of the hour to get vaccinated and lead a healthy life, and that is the reason I have come forward and taken my first dose of vaccination. I wasn’t scared nor did I panic while getting vaccinated. Do not believe rumors or panic before taking the vaccination. Now, the common people are also allowed to take the vaccination. So, one’s eligible for it and having comorbidities should get vaccinated as soon as possible.”