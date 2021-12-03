Forming a Life beyond Deformity- overcoming the hurdle of being differently-abled with NSS as the saviour: International Disability day

The struggle for a differently-abled individual begins from the time he or she learns to face the world and how they make an effort to live in it. While the hardships are a part and parcel of the regular lives of these differently-abled individuals, this sort of life is just another passing day that is quite normal. However, with the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the lives of the differently-abled individuals became even more complicated due to the already existing struggle with their lives but also the external environment becoming a lot more primitive where they were confined to the 4 walls. All of this caused many of them to undergo social, emotional and even physical setbacks which restricted their access to many things that would have assisted them to change their lives. While many of them succumbed to the restrictions not all had the same fate as they along with their families decided to fight for themselves and create a change in their lives with the help of institutions like Narayan Seva Sansthan. Before World Disability day, two such individuals – the 17-year-old Vishnu Lok Kumar from Nalanda and a 5-year-old toddler Ansh from Uttar Pradesh are inspiring everyone.

The 17-year-old Vishnu Lok Kumar from Nalanda had a life that was different from an ordinary boy of his age. With both his legs deformed, Vishnu had already faced tremendous blows which he survived since his childhood. Hailing from a Farmers family, Vishnu and his parents could not afford the cost of treating and getting Vishnu’s legs operated on to give him a normal life. One day, through various sources his family came across the Ilizarov technique offered at Narayan Seva Sansthan in Udaipur. The Ilizarov technique is a free-of-cost corrective surgery offered to the differently-abled to make their lives simpler and easier enabling and empowering them. Vishnu underwent the free-of-cost corrective surgery offered by Narayan Seva Sansthan at the Udaipur Campus. Vishnu has treated one leg and has recovered entirely 3 months ago. He has decided to undergo this corrective surgery on the second leg. Vishnu says, “I have never felt so empowered. Walking without any support is a dream come true. Like me, there would be many others who have been suffering due to such deformities that cause a hurdle in living a normal life. I urge many such brothers and sisters, to come and visit the Narayan Seva Sansthan and get undergo corrective surgeries which are offered by the NGO.”

Another inspiring story is that of a 5-year-old Ansh who hails from Uttar Pradesh. He was born with a deformity in a leg by birth due to a damaged bone. Hailing from a family with a weak financial background, Ansh could not afford the expensive treatments offered in Metros. As one of the family members underwent a free-of-cost corrective surgery, Ansh and his family were led by the relative to Narayan Seva Sansthan. Around 3 years ago, Ansh’s parents Renu & Hariram brought him to Narayan Seva Sansthan. After consulting Ansh and his parents the doctors have now operated on Ansh through surgeries & Ilizarov treatments. In the last three years, they have seen a significant change in their son’s situation and they are waiting to watch him finally stand on his feet.

Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “Due to COVID-19 many surgeries of the differently-abled were delayed due to lockdown in various states and all over the country. We at NSS believe in Equity for all where all people can live a life that is sustained and empowered. We perform corrective surgeries on differently-abled individuals to make them independent. Free-of-cost surgeries that are performed at our campus in Udaipur has given many individuals lives that they have always dreamt of. NSS offers skill development training programs and free school services in Udaipur along with free limbs measurements and distribution across the nation.”