Fortis Hospital Gurugram, launches new medical centre in Rohtak for conducting, multi-specialty OPDs

The centre is jointly supported by the Municipal corporation and Sh. Ram Saran Dass Bhayana Memorial Trust, Rohtak.

Pioneers in providing the latest in healthcare services across Delhi NCR and North India, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram has now extended its medical services in Rohtak. The leading hospital today launched its new center ‘Fortis Medical Centre’ in Rohtak for providing Multi super-specialty OPD services which are aimed at benefiting the residents of Rohtak and its neighboring areas for expert consultation in their vicinity.

Starting from today, the multi-specialty OPD Services will be operational from Monday to Saturday from 9 AM to 6 PM at Shri Ram Ranshala, Branch Nagar Nigam, Near Mansarovar Park, Rohtak. These OPDs will allow ease of access for the locals for consultations pertaining to Hematology & Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), Cardiology, Oncology, Bariatric surgery, Gastroenterology & Biliary sciences Urology, Kidney related ailments, orthopedics, Rheumatology, and ENT.

The OPD services were launched in the honorable presence of sh Mahamandaleshwar swami Kapil Puri Maharaj, as chief guest, Sh Manmohan Goyal, Mayor, Rohtak as the guest of honor, Dr. Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital Gurugram, Sh. Narhari Singh Bangar, IAS, Municipal Commissioner, Rohtak, Sh. Sumeet Bhayana, Chairman, RSDBM Trust, Rohtak & Sh. Subhash Gupta, CLG in charge, Rohtak.

‘Fortis Medical Centre’ is supported by Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, and Sh. Ram Saran Dass Bhayana Memorial Trust, Rohtak. The goal of setting up this multi-specialty OPD is to ensure efficient management of the disease and the availability of specialized medical help in their neighborhood. Offering quality healthcare services along with cutting-edge technology, Fortis Hospital Gurugram, is already a chosen tertiary care facility for patients from this region.

At the opening, Sh. Manmohan Goyal, Mayor, Rohtak said, “Opening this Medical Centre is a very progressive step for residents of Rohtak for healthcare. This centre will help the residents avail specialized medical opinion by providing world-class treatment solutions to patients in the city right at their doorsteps.”

Sh. Sumeet Bhayana, Chairman, RSDBM Trust, Rohtak said, “We are glad to have collaborated with Fortis Hospital, Gurugram to offer the OPD services to the residents of Rohtak and nearby areas. This new centre is going to be a valuable addition to the healthcare infrastructure and offer expert clinical advice to the patients. This step will help us educate the patients on the importance of early diagnosis and availing treatment firsthand from the acclaimed medical experts.”

“We are happy to announce our presence in Rohtak with the launch of our new medical centre, and I would like to thank Municipal Corporation and Sh. Ram Saran Dass Bhayana Memorial Trust, Rohtak. We strive to raise awareness about various health ailments and our OPDs will offer consultation and encourage people to lead a healthy lifestyle as well as provide access to the best medical services. Our services will include all consultations and investigations and provide end-to-end services for the treatment.” said Dr. Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.