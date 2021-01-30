Fortis Hospital, Noida extends it services at Aligarh, Launches Super Specialty OPD services

Aligarh: Pertaining to the prevailing void of basic super speciality support, Fortis Hospital, Noida in association with DoctCo launched its superspecialty OPD services at Maxfort Multispecialty Hospital in Aligarh, today. Pioneers in catering healthcare services to the patients across Delhi NCR region, this is yet another patient-centric step taken by the leading healthcare provider to deliver quality healthcare through world class services in Aligarh.

The OPD services will be operational on specific day of every month from 12 Noon to 2 PM, allowing the residents of Aligarh and neighboring areas to access the leading healthcare experts from Fortis Hospital, Noida. The Consultations would include ailments pertaining to Kidney, liver, General Surgery, Rheumatology, Neurosurgery and Endocrinology.

“We are happy to be associated with Maxfort Hospital and DoctCo, to provide the healthcare services to the people of Aligarh. The OPD services will allow residents of the region to save on time and money spent on travel to avail healthcare services in their own city. Being the first of its kind services by Fortis in and around the region, people need not travel far for consultation purposes. While the existing doctors and infrastructure in Aligarh do provide quality healthcare, there are some conditions that require tertiary care, which is why we have started this OPD. With recent advancements and improved territorial connectivity, any patient from this region, in case of emergency can also reach Fortis Hospital Noida in a much shorter span of time. This is an added convenience for the patients which not only saves the window period for intervention but also the availability of world-class experts’ opinion and services.” Said Mr. Siddharth Nigam, Head – Sales & Marketing, Fortis Hospital, Noida

Several doctors from Fortis Hospital Noida including Dr. Mukul Rastogi – Additional Director & Head – Hepatology & Liver Transplant (Medical), Dr Anuja Porwal – Additional Director, Nephrology, Dr Anupam Biswas – Consultant, Endocrinology were also present during the inauguration of the centre. These doctors explained how this physical and virtual ecosystem would help transform healthcare delivery in Aligarh Town and its neighbouring areas.

“We wish to provide top class medical support at the doorstep to the people of Aligarh. We are committed to providing excellent medical treatment to the people of the city through the use of this modern technology and expert doctors. If people are aware of the symptoms of a disease and realize the importance of early detection, half the battle is won.” Said Dr Chitranjan Singh, the owner of Maxfort Hospital, Aligarh.

Amid the pandemic fear, Super Specialist doctors from Fortis Hospital, Noida will physically visit Maxfort Hospital and carry out OPDs and medical camps regularly as per their scheduled OPD timings, following all the safety and precautionary norms. Also making use of the innovative and advanced medical technology powered by DoctCo, the OPD services will also pave way for intimate and continuous medical support to needy patients through telemedicine. This support would be available 24X7 and bridge a long felt healthcare need in the city and its neighbouring areas.

“Telemedicine has found new acceptance globally during Covid, as it provides seamless support to needy patients without the need to visit a hospital. We provide state-of-the-art technology in conjunction with exceptional clinical expertise to benefit the people of Aligarh.” Added Colonel Hemraj Singh Parmar (Retd) & Nimith Aggarwal, Co-Founders, DoctCo