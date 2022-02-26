Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani launches a Dedicated ‘Hepato-Pancreatic-Biliary and Liver transplant’ Centre

Chennai February 2022: Fortis Healthcare, the leading hospital chain is now bringing its 17+ years of legacy in liver care to Fortis Vadapalani, Chennai by launching a state-of-the-art Hepato-Pancreatic-Biliary and Liver transplant centre. The center was inaugurated by the highly acclaimed liver transplant surgeon in South Asia Dr. Vivek Vij in the presence of Dr. Sanjay Pandey and Dr. Puneet Dargan. The dedicated centre will provide comprehensive and holistic liver care to patients.

The state-of-the-art liver centre is equipped with advanced technology and 24×7 accessibility to expert doctors. The dedicated HPB and liver transplant centre will be headed by Dr. Vivek Vij, Chairman -Advanced Surgical GI, HPB & Liver Transplant and his team of experts. Fortis Hospital Vadapalani has been operational since October 2020 and has added many credits to its name by providing the best medical care and advanced technology to the people of Chennai and other neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The Vadapalani centre has successfully treated over 45,000 patients till date across various specialities such as Cardiology, Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgery, Heart & Lung Transplant Program, Orthopaedics, Trauma, Sports Medicine and Spine Surgeries, Neurology, Neuro Surgery, functional Neuro Surgery & Stroke Program, Urology, Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Medical Gastroenterology, Endoscopic Procedure, Surgical GI, Hepatology, along with Pulmonology General Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dental Sciences, ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Preventive Health Check and 24×7 Emergency & Casualty supported by department wise robust CCU’s and ICU’s.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vivek Vij said “Liver is the second most transplanted organ worldwide, and in India Liver transplantation has grown exponentially in the last decade with over 1500 -2000 transplants performed every year, 10% of which are pediatric. India is now an important regional liver transplant hub in South and South-East Asia. However, there is a shortage of organs available. Over 25 thousand people are waiting for a healthy liver but only a few thousands are lucky to receive a compatible organ. It is imperative that we develop awareness amongst people on how they can donate their organs as we need more donors to come forward. Although most transplants involve the whole organ, but segmental transplants are being performed with increasing frequency. In India more than 80% of transplants are from living donors using only 50% of their healthy liver”

Dr. Sanjay Pandey, Zonal Director and Head SBU, Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani said “Our centre has a legacy of delivering best patient care and has met the healthcare needs of Chennai since its launch. The launch of liver transplant department is a continuation of our efforts to provide affordable, easily accessible and high-quality care for liver patients.”

He adds further that “Fortis is known for its advanced liver transplant facilities across India. We have successfully performed 5000 liver transplants with least biliary and vascular complication rate. The centre will be headed by Dr. Vivek Vij, a renowned liver transplant surgeon in South Asia. He is credited with a cumulative experience of performing over 2500 liver transplants with a record of treating 97 % patients and 100 % donor success rate with world’s lowest Biliary Complication rate (<4%) in living donors. We are confident that Dr. Vivek Vij and his team of experts along with Fortis Hospital’s modern, new state-of-the-art infrastructure will serve the need of the liver patients.”

The patients will have access to the following facilities at Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani

– Expert team of liver transplant surgeons, anaesthesiologist, critical care specialists and support staffs

– State-of-the-art 12 bedded Liver ICU

– Ultra-modern & modular Operating Theatres

– Precise diagnostic services with experienced team of radiologist, pathologist to handle complex liver transplant and HPB cases

– Expert team performing laparoscopic live donor liver surgeries besides routine open surgeries

– Compassionate patient care

– Skilled transplant coordination team to assist and ensure smooth pre-transplant workup and legal clearances