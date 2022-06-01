Four Unseen Covid Warriors Honoured

Indian Banks Retirees’ Association–AP, Telangana felicitated funeral workers at their recently held 12th Bi-Annual Meeting at Baghlingam in the city. The felicitation was done in recognition of their services rendered during the corona three spells.

They felicitated Mr Shanthi Kumar, In-charge of Bansilalpet Crematorium and three workers Kashi, Baba and Nagaraju. They were felicitated with a shawl and also a small token of financial help (in the form of cash).

Dr Jayaprakash Narayan, Founder of Loksatta; S. M Deshpande, President of All India Bank Retirees’ Federation; KS Sudhakara Rao, Field General Manager of Indian Bank, and D. Ramchandram of Solus Media felicitated the funeral workers and lauded their services rendered risking their lives.

Mr Shanti Kumar, In-charge of Bansilalpet Crematorium, termed felicitation as a rare gesture.

The funeral workers were honored in the presence of 750 plus Indian bank and other bank retirees, who gathered for their Bi-Annual General Body Meeting.

It was they, who provided the last rites of the people even though their family members left them out of fear. These workers organized and managed the details of a ceremony honouring a deceased person. They performed funeral rites of hundreds of dead bodies. They have risked their lives and all profusely thanked them.

It was in January this year, JCI Budhapurnima Hyderabad published a New Year 2022 Calendar, saluting Funeral workers among others. It was not merely launched but personally handed over much to their surprise which resulted in some touching moments, and made a funeral worker got tears in his eyes

We only knew how we survived the pandemic with the increased workload, almost twenty hours of workload, and measly wages. We have seen the hell they shared. This is the first time we were ever cared for, invited, honoured and appreciated for our services, observed Shanti Kumar.

JCI Budhapurnima Hyderabad, a local unit of Junior Chamber International, is working out a plan to help funeral workers to lead a dignified family in the long run, shared D. Rakesh, President of JCI Budhapurnia Hyderabad, a global NGO of young people.