Free E-OPD for Measles by Apex Group Hospital in Mumbai

Mumbai-At present, the measles epidemic is spreading rapidly in Mumbai. Many measles patients have been found in the city in the last few days. This disease is especially common in children. The government is working on a war footing. As a social duty, Apex Group of Hospitals which has five hospitals in Mumbai equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities has launched e-OPD in Mumbai for Measles related information and first aid. People who find any dung-like symptoms in their child should contact the doctor by calling e-OPD 913666 5105 and 913666 3505. Doctors of Apex Group of Hospitals will provide guidance regarding measles through the said e-OPD. Apex Group of Hospitals is always ready to help people. And if required, we will start a separate ward in our units, said Nikhil Jadhav, Chief Marketing Officer from Apex Group of Hospitals.

The incidence of measles is increasing day by day in Mumbai. 109 patients were registered between January and October. In the month of October, 60 patients of this epidemic were found in Mumbai. A few days ago, three children from the same family in Govandi, Mumbai, died of measles. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised parents to immediately immunise their children with measles-rubella (MR) vaccines amid a rising number of confirmed measles cases in Mumbai.

