Free Health Checkup at Gangasagar Mela by Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences & Hospital (JIMSH)

Kolkata, 15th January 2022: Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences & Hospital (JIMSH) is a Multi Speciality hospital at Budge budge, Buita, Kolkata. It has been successfully serving people since 2016. As a part of the CSR activity the hospital has organized a free health care camp for the masses at Gangasagar Mela, Babughat from 12th January to 15th of January. This is for the second time they have organized this free health camp at Babughat where they have helped almost over 500 pilgrims and devotees.

On this noble initiative Mr. KK Gupta, Vice Chairman, JIMSH said, “All most half a million people from all across India visit Gangasagar Mela every year for the holy dip at Gangasagar , on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. To avoid any serious medical emergency, we initiated a helping hand service at Babughat for the devotees of Gangasagar mela. Our team has set up a health camp where almost all the basic necessities for the treatment were present under professional guidance and maintain all the COVID-19 protocols of the Government. This year we have been able to help almost over 500 people at our health camp and we look forward to increasing the number in the upcoming years”.

About JIMSH: JIMSH is committed to fostering patient care, research and education. With the motto of “Advancing Human Health”, JIMSH aspires to deliver healthcare facilities and medical education that would be within the reach of all. It is a place where students will educate themselves in the medical sciences using the latest clinical information and simulation technology and where they will develop the leadership, clinical and interpersonal skills essential to deliver the next generation of patient-focused health care with confidence and compassion.