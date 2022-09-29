Free Heart Check-ups by Kamineni Hospitals get overwhelming response Free Heart check-ups for 1300 people

Hyderabad, 29th September: The free heart check-ups organized by Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, on the occasion of World Heart Day has received a great response. Kamineni Hospitals announced that 800 people availed of the free heart tests on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Another 500 registered will be tested on Friday. The timing of the check-ups is from 8 am to 4 pm.

ECG, 2D Echo, BP & Sugar tests, and senior cardiologist consultation are provided as part of these free heart tests. Those referred by the cardiologist also get a free angiography. Following this test, appropriate medication is prescribed.

Dr. Sagar Bhuyan, Senior Cardiologist, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar said “About 45 percent of those who underwent the free heart health check-ups today were young or middle-aged. About 5 percent of people tested have serious heart problems, 10-15 percent have common heart problems like chest pain and fatigue, and the rest have other issues like blood pressure (BP) and diabetes. All of them have been advised to adopt proper food habits and make appropriate lifestyle changes, along with appropriate medicines.”