Free Liver Screening Camp conducted by Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma, one of the leading Pharmaceutical companies in India has conducted Free Liver Screening (LFT) camp in Varanasi and Moradabad, to spread awareness about liver-related conditions and diseases. The event throws light on why it’s crucial to keep the liver healthy and disease-free. In India, liver disease affects millions of patients every year and is the tenth most common cause of death as per the World Health Organization.

Mankind Pharma initiated a liver screening program, where around more than 100+ people got themselves analyzed for Liver function tests. This was followed by consultations by Dr.Asad Hafeez (MD Medicine) Dr Ravi Ranjan (MD Medicine), Dr Gautam Das Gupta (MD Medicine) & Dr Arup Das Gupta (MD Medicine). During the consultation, the doctors discussed the screening results and the next steps for treatment. The objective behind the initiative is to educate people that if anyone faces a problem, then it should not be ignored, and testing and remedy on time must be ensured to maintain liver health.

The liver is the second largest organ of the human body and is responsible for performing crucial functions related to immunity, digestion, and metabolism within our body. It helps fight infections, removes toxins from the body, makes protein and releases bile which helps indigestion. In India, liver disease affects millions of patients every year. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease(NAFLD) is a broader term for a range of liver conditions affecting people. NAFLD is now recognized as a multisystem disease and has been associated with increased cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis, etc.

Talking about the initiative, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma‘We at Mankind Pharma have been continuously increasing our efforts to contribute to people’s health and wellbeing through various initiatives. This time, we have organized Free LFT camp to spread awareness about liver health. In the initial fatty liver stage, patients are generally asymptomatic. Thus, there is an urgent need to increase awareness among the general population so that disease can be identified and curtailed at an early stage.’

Liver diseases are silent killers as the liver keeps tolerating all the stress until it is fairly advanced and damaged to a point of no return, which is called liver cirrhosis. In the initial fatty liver stage, patients are generally asymptomatic. As we all know, prevention is better than cure, and a regular health check-up is the easiest and the best way to eliminate any disease.