Free OPDs on Tuesday for underprivileged women by renowned gynaecologist, Dr. Aruna Kalra

27 April 2022, New Delhi: Dr. Aruna Kalra, senior gynaecologist and obstetrician. She takes free of cost OPD for underprivileged women on every Tuesday at her clinic. She took the call to keep aside one day in the week to treat for free those patients who have lost their jobs and all underprivileged women who are pregnant or have any gynaecological issue.

In the words of Dr. Kalra, “The lockdown situation due to covid spread has been exceptionally difficult for people who have lost their jobs during the lockdown. Many pregnant women are finding it very difficult to afford the expense for their treatment. For me, as a doctor, my patients’ health is my first priority.”

Dr. Aruna Kalra has more than 25 years of experience in her field. Her expertise lies in minimally invasive gynaecological surgeries, high-risk pregnancies, vaginal birth after caesarean (VBAC) and Scarless Laparoscopic Surgery. She is also the MD of Mums Clinic in Gurugram.