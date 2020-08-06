Freedom from Infertility – Free Virtual Infertility Screening Camp at Oasis Fertility, Dilsukhnagar, from 8th to 15th August!

Hyderabad, 6th August 2020: Oasis Fertility, Dilsukhnagar centre, is hosting a ‘Free Virtual Infertility Screening Camp’ as part of its 5th-anniversary celebration and to commemorate India’s Independence Day, from August 8th to 15th, 2020. As part of this, patients will be screened online and only those needing personalized counselling and care will be advised to visit the Centre. All such patients visiting the Center will be treated as per the safety protocols set under ICMR guideline. Patients wanting to avail the services of the free camp may register by calling 7337328877.

The prevailing COVID 19 conditions have led to a serious dilemma for the patients needing infertility care, says Dr Sreevani, Clinical Lead and Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Dilsukhnagar. The patients are apprehensive to venture out and visit the hospital for seeking Doctor’s consultation. On the other hand, the prospective parents are fast running out of time in their attempt to have a child. The window of opportunity for becoming parents diminishes significantly as the couple cross the age of 30, the chances of a female patient getting pregnant declines by 0.3% every month and the deterioration is a steep 2% with a delay of 6 months. Considering the patients’ discomfort to visit the hospital, Oasis Fertility is conducting Free Virtual Infertility Screening Camp to help them to lose no further time due to COVID 19, she adds.

Infertility is a serious health issue worldwide, affecting approximately 8% to 10% of couples worldwide. Out of 80 to 100 million couples suffering from infertility every year worldwide, probably between 25 and 28 million (25%) are in India alone. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), one in every four couples in developing countries is affected by infertility. The magnitude of the problem calls for urgent action, particularly when the majority of cases of infertility is avoidable.