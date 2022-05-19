Freudenberg Medical and SurTec to Present at Medical Fair India

BANGALORE – May 19, 2022 – Freudenberg Medical and SurTec will showcase their services at Medical Fair India, May 20-22 at Booth M51. Freudenberg Medical is a global contract manufacturer for medical devices and biopharmaceutical tubing with 11 locations worldwide. SurTec, a brand of Freudenberg, is a global provider of tailor-made surface treatment chemicals for healthcare products and surgical instruments.

Freudenberg Medical will exhibit extensive capabilities for the manufacture of medical devices and components including precision molding and extrusion in both silicones and thermoplastics. Specialty services include micromolding, medical balloons, hypotube and catheter manufacturing, and speed to market solutions for the development of minimally invasive devices.

All Freudenberg companies are focused on sustainability and innovation in products and processing technologies. Freudenberg Medical has just announced ISO 14001 certification for all 11 operations, which meets the highest standards for environmental management. The achievement caps a global multi-year effort to reduce environmental impact and toward reaching carbon neutrality of its manufacturing activities. “Freudenberg Medical is a leader in sustainable manufacturing for the medical device and pharmaceutical industry,” said Falgun Jani, Head of Sales, Freudenberg Medical India. “Sustainability is an important guiding principle of the Freudenberg Group, and we are committed to protecting the environment and the communities in which we operate.”

SurTec will present biocompatible cleaning solutions and electropolishing used in the manufacture of surgical instruments and implants, in addition to specialty surface treatments for optics and other medical market products.