From Vidyadaan To Jeevandaan…

As India’s largest cities wrestle with an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabad is no exception. With thousands of new cases every day, the city’s medical infrastructureis under increasing stress. To face this unpredictable evolving challenge, Ahmedabad needs more space, more hands, and more care.

In support of the state’s fight against the virus, theAdani Group will open a COVID Care Centre(CCC) in Ahmedabad. Under the stewardship of the Adani Foundation, the Adani Vidya Mandir school campus in the city will be converted into a supportive care facility for COVID +ve patients.

This facility aims to lighten the load onthe city’s government and private health infrastructure and will take care of those who are isolated from their families. This isolation facility will also protect their other family members and contribute in slowing down the spread of COVID-19.

“The government and healthcare institutions are pooling their resources to contain this fast spreading pandemic. Wemustsupport them in every possible way we can,” said the Adani Foundation.“We expect to leverage our Group’s execution experience in rapidly putting up the infrastructure at the Adani Vidya Mandir. We will convert our school’s halls of learning into halls of life – from vidya-daan to jeevan-daan.”

Through the Adani Vidya Mandir CCC, the Adani Foundation will provide patient beds, nutritious food, and medical care. The conversion process involves arranging accommodation and resting units for both patients and medical personnel, setting up technical facilities to provide medical oxygen, medical suppliesand monitoring systems. Adani teams will also put in place the registration, reporting and security protocols required by the government, the city administration and state health authorities.

“During discussions with our Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri VijaybhaiRupanion how the Adani Group can contribute in this unprecedented situation, this challenging task of creating a COVID Care Centre in 3 to 4 days was taken up by the Group,” said the Adani Foundation. “The Govt of Gujarat has been extremely proactive and helpful in this endeavour.”

The Adani Group has already been using its global business relations and logistic expertise for sourcing and importing critical essentials like 40+ ISO cryogenic containers for oxygen supply, 20 oxygen plants each capable of supporting 100+ oxygen beds hospital, 120 oxygen concentrators and 5000 oxygen cylinders from Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Dubai. The Group also supports oxygen refilling requirements on continuous basis at many places.

The Adani Group is also closely working with Noida Authority to set up a similar COVID Care Centre in Noida.

The CCC initiative is rooted in the Adani family’s philosophy of giving back to society. Through the Adani Foundation, the family has been driving education, healthcare, and skill-development campaignsin over 2,400 locations in 18 states.